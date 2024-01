WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, Jan 17, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the City of West Monroe invites the community for an open house celebration and grand opening of the West Monroe Sports and Events Center.

This is a milestone for the community, with participants having the opportunity to tour the center’s top-notch sports amenities.

The West Monroe Sports and Events Center is located at 875 Constitution Drive in West Monroe, La.