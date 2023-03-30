WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Glenwood Regional Medical Center and the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency (LOPA) will honor its “Wall of Heroes,” organ and tissue donors on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The ceremony will take place on the second floor near the Intensive Care Unit at 2:00 PM. The community is encouraged to join the donor family members, hospital staff and LOPA officials at the ceremony.

Hospitals throughout the state of Louisiana are celebrating National Donate Life Month and will begin a 30-day initiative to raise awareness about the critical need for individuals to register as organ, tissue, and eye donors by participating in flag raising ceremonies, donor drives, and educational outreach programs.

For more information or to donate contact Kristy Lockwood- Donation Services Coordinator at 1-800-521-GIVE, ext. 373.