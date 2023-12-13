WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — After Glenwood Regional Medical Center was reported to the state Department of Health last week, the hospital was considered in jeopardy and reduced the number of patients that could be received by the hospital until corrective action was taken to improve supply and staffing levels. According to the Ouachita Citizen, the hospital’s emergency room remains open; however, Acadian Ambulances were not transporting emergency room patients to the hospital as of December 12, 2023.

Acadian Ambulances have re-routed patients to the emergency rooms at St. Francis Medical Center and Ochsner-LSU Health in Monroe, La. Reports confirmed that state officials are scheduled to meet this week with Steward Health Care System. According to reports, Steward Health Care has faced lawsuits for unpaid bills, sold hospitals across the country, and closed other medical service facilities.

On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Jon Turton was announced as the hospital’s Interim President. Turton reportedly advised that the hospital is continuing to provide high-quality patient care to the area and that the facility is addressing the state’s concerns about staffing and supplies at the hospital. Turton reportedly confirmed that the shortage of staff at the hospital is a result of retirements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic as well as rising labor costs, according to the Ouachita Citizen.