WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, Glenwood Regional Medical Center named Jon Turton as its Interim President.

Turton earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from Texas A&M University. According to officials, Turton’s first role was as a public school teacher prior to shifting over to healthcare. He worked in several different leadership roles at St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas for over 20 years.

Turton advanced to Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, a licensed hospital of 623 beds. He was promoted to Chief Executive Officer 15 months later. Turton led three different hospitals as a Chief Executive Officer during the last 10 years.