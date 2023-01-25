KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Jan 25, 2023 / 10:26 AM CST
Updated: Jan 25, 2023 / 10:26 AM CST
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 8, 2023, at 10 AM, a girl scout cookie season ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Monroe Chamber of Commerce.
The Monroe Chamber of Commerce is located at 1811 Auburn Avenue Suit 1 in Monroe, La.
