All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into recent burglaries that took place in the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood.

During the investigation, deputies were informed that one of the burglary victim’s AirTag was pinging on the 100 block of Gremillion Lane where 34-year-old Ashley Temple resides. Once deputies made contact with Temple, they were allowed to enter her home and found some of the stolen items from the reported burglaries.

Deputies went on to obtain a search warrant and found a 12 gauge shotgun, CVA muzzleloader, Stevens pump shotgun, and a license plate to a stolen 2010 Tahoe from the Frenchman’s Bend neighborhood. During questioning, Temple allegedly admitted to driving the other suspects to the burglaries.

According to officials, Temple was arrested and charged with 8 counts of Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, 8 counts of Simple Burglary, two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and Illegal Modification of a Firearm. Her bond was set at $100,000.