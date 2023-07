MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From August 4, 202023, to August 12, 2023, Monroe Wellness Medical I.R.T is offering free health screenings at the Monroe Civic Center and West Monroe Convention Center. The event will take place from 8 AM to 4 PM each day except for August 6, 2023, and August 12, 2023.

The event will take place from 1 PM to 4 PM on August 6, 2023, and 8 AM to 11 AM on August 12, 2023. For more information, be sure to call 318-329-2200.