OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart invites Monroe and West Monroe residents to get a healthy start to the new year with the first Wellness Day of 2024.

Customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure screenings, and affordable immunizations for COVID-19, flu, RSV, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV, and more at pharmacies worldwide.

Local Walmart pharmacists can be made available for interviews the week before the event to discuss its importance and impact on the Monroe and West Monroe communities.

Additionally, in-store giveaways and demos of nutrition, lifestyle, and wellness products are available at select stores.

For additional information, visit Walmart.com/wellnesshub or contact 504-442-4786