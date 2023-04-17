WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will open on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 3112 Cypress Street. Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, all-beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries, and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

We’re thrilled to bring the Freddy’s experience to this new community. Our commitment to serving high-quality, cooked-to-order food and providing exceptional hospitality is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to becoming a part of the neighborhood. When you walk in, you can expect a warm greeting, and you’ll experience genuine hospitality we call the ‘Freddy’s Way

Brandon Thompson Franchise Owener