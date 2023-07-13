MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Golf is one of the major hobbies and sports people like to pick up to pass the time or enjoy competitively, but a local golf course, in particular, is causing problems for golfers.

The Johnny Meyers Golf Course that sits on the outskirts of Forsythe Park has garnered its fair share of complaints due to its appearance and maintenance, and it’s leaving a bad taste in a lot of golfers’ mouths that are concerned with the effort to keep the course up to playable standards.

The course is open to all that like to get a few swings in, but it has seemed to do more to draw people away rather than sustain interest.

There are not very many places around here where we can play, so when this is one select few places to golf then it makes people’s attitude towards it very negative. Personally, it’s not something we look forward to when we come here to play.” Garrett Frye, Local Golfer

Other golfers expressed possible solutions, such as hiring more groundskeepers to help with the maintenance and making sure the fairways stayed mowed.

The upkeep of the course has rubbed more than a few people the wrong way because all they want is to see more effort to keep the course looking beautiful as it was originally designed.