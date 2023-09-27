WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 27, 2023, Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced that October 2023 marks Louisiana’s ninth annual Folklife Month, a celebration of the state’s living traditions and the individuals who sustain them. According to officials, approximately 8 tradition bearers will be honored at six events.

One of the 2023 Folklife Month honorees is Laymon Godwin of West Monroe, La. Godwin will be honored on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at The Palace located at 220 Desiard Street in Monroe, La. The event will take place at 6 PM.

Godwin is renowned in North Louisiana as a master steel guitar and Dobro musician. Godwin grew up in Monroe, La. in a music-loving family who listened to Grand Ole Opry WSM broadcasts, where he became intrigued with the steel guitar. When he was about 10, his parents bought his first steel guitar, and he had a few lessons from Monroe musician Luke Morris and continued to learn from other musicians.

In high school, he began playing steel guitar with area country bands and continued throughout his career in law enforcement, including 17 years as Ouachita Parish sheriff. He performed in country show bands such as the Ouachita Valley Jamboree, Twin City Jamboree, Ward 5 Jamboree in Columbia, Wildwood Express, and Dixie Jamboree in Ruston, La.