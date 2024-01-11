MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 25, 2024, from 2 PM to 3:30 PM, author Victoria Edwards will present her new book “The Life and Times of a Governor’s Daughter” at the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Carver McDonald Branch, which is located at 2941 Renwick Street in Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Carver-McDonald Branch

Edwards is the daughter of the 50th Louisiana Governor, Edwin Edwards, who served for four terms. Her new book gives details on her life as the governor’s daughter and how her life was different from the average person due to her father being a politician.