MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Former Financial Director of Ouachita Parish Hospital, 44-year-old Edward Calloway of West Monroe, La. has been sentenced on federal wire fraud charges, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced. At the sentencing hearing, Chief United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Calloway to 24 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Calloway served as the Financial Director for Ouachita Parish Hospital Service District’s G.B. Cooley Hospital from 2016 until October 2019. Prior to serving as their Financial Director,

Calloway was the First Staff Accountant from 2010 until 2016, according to evidence presented to the court.

Calloway began stealing from Cooley Hospital at the beginning of 2012 by transferring

money from the hospital’s general fund, sinking fund, and payroll accounts to his personal

accounts at Richland State Bank and Louisiana Capital Federal Credit Union. Calloway used

a computer to initiate the Automated Clearing House bank transfers.

The bill of information filed in this case charged Calloway with causing an ACH transfer of $1,945.34 to be transferred by an interstate wire from a Cooley Hospital account to his personal bank account. Calloway’s theft continued until October 2019 and resulted in a total loss of

$892,602.18. Calloway pleaded guilty to the charge of wire fraud on December 12, 2022.