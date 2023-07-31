All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, a former employee of the Ouachita Parish School Board has been charged with Theft, which stems from misuse of funds allegations that totaled approximately $67,616.02.

On November 19, 2022, members of the Ouachita Parish School Board reported misuse of funds by an employee. According to court documents, the employee was identified as Jason A. Howze.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Howze allegedly used debit/credit cards that belonged to the School Board to make online purchases for items that were used at a family business and for personal use.

Authorities confirmed that the purchases were allegedly made at Amazon.com, and occurred from December 2020 through October 2022. Approximately $611.96 was used in 2020, $17,453.47 was used in 2021, and $49,550.59 was used in 2022.

According to court documents, Howze was accused of fabricating business invoices for work that was never performed at Ouachita Parish Schools. Records confirmed that checks were allegedly made payable to a local business, which is owned by a relative of Howze. According to officials, the checks were cashed through an account at a local bank.

Authorities went on to obtain a search warrant for financial records on the account.