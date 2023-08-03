MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July 27, 2023, former Carroll head coach Brandon Landers pled guilty in the Fifth Judicial court to Battery of a Police Officer and Disturbing the Peace by Fighting. According to the Franklin Sun, Landers resigned from his Bulldog head coach position.

The football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School resulted in an altercation involving Carroll’s coaches, fans, and Franklin Parish police officers, which led to misdemeanor charges.

According to officials, Landers, Zemetress Randle, and Druzon Quillen were all arrested after the incident. LHSSA also suspended the three and five other Carroll coaches for the remainder of the 2022 football season. Randle pled guilty on Wednesday, July 27, 2023, to Simple Battery, Resisting Arrest, and Participating in a Riot while Quillen is scheduled to go on trial on August 3, 2023.

Due to Lander’s guilty plea, he will serve one year of probation and pay a total of $600 in fines. With Randle’s plea, he has to pay $1,000 total in fines and serve one year of probation.