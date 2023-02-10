MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 22, 2023, the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is scheduled to host Empty Bowls at the Monroe Civic Center. The event will take place on a Saturday and will begin at 11 AM, and conclude at 1 PM.

Photo courtesy of Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana

Empty Bowls is an event where residents of the community can help support the efforts for hunger relief in Northeast Louisiana. Empty Bowls will offer many activities such as live music, live painting, food tasting from local eateries, and the opportunity to bring home some handmade bowls.

If you are interesting in purchasing a ticket for the event, CLICK HERE.