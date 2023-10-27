MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Bob Davis, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, announced that the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is the first nonprofit in the Monroe, La. area to be recognized as an Accredited Charity.

According to officials, Executive Director Jean Toth and her staff at the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana were able to provide the necessary information and evidence, justifying the recognition. The organization cooperated to have its operations reviewed against the 20 standards prescribed by the BBB/Wise Giving Alliance as listed at Give.Org.

According to officials, those standards coalesce under the headings of accountability of governance, oversight, effectiveness measurement, responsible financial operations, transparency, and accuracy of solicitation content.