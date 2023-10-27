MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Bob Davis, the president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, announced that the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is the first nonprofit in the Monroe, La. area to be recognized as an Accredited Charity.
According to officials, Executive Director Jean Toth and her staff at the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana were able to provide the necessary information and evidence, justifying the recognition. The organization cooperated to have its operations reviewed against the 20 standards prescribed by the BBB/Wise Giving Alliance as listed at Give.Org.
According to officials, those standards coalesce under the headings of accountability of governance, oversight, effectiveness measurement, responsible financial operations, transparency, and accuracy of solicitation content.
We are so thrilled to earn our charity accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, This accreditation provides great assurance to our donors that the Food Bank has been fully reviewed against a robust 20 standards and operates at the highest level of transparency and effectiveness. This achievement is a reflection of the work of the Food Bank’s Board, staff and partners.Jean Toth, Executive Director of the Food Bank