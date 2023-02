MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana will host its 6th Annual Spread the Love Peanut Butter Drive.

Participants are encouraged to drop off plastic jars of peanut butter at 4600 Central Avenue in Monroe, La., or make donations online at foodbanknela.org. The drive is open from 8 AM to 4 PM every weekday.