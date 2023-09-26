MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With a fire taking place at the Parkview Apartments in Monroe, La. and affecting approximately 8 adults and four children, the manager of the apartment complex, Tamieka Holmes, contacted officials of the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana to assist the victims. According to officials, the food bank provided the victims with food and water, and the Monroe Police Department delivered the donations on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

What a great partnership to help the members of our community who need it the most! Monroe Police Department