MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 21, 2023, officials of Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana confirmed that the 2023 Christmas Cheer Food Drive collected approximately 28,770 pounds of food.

The event took place from November 13, 2023, to December 13, 2023, and individuals donated non-perishable food items to their favorite participating schools. KTVE/KARD partnered with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana during the drive.

The food drive was initiated to help families in need during the holiday season.