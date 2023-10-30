MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, October 29, 2023, Better Business Bureau CEO and President Bob Davis announced that Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is the first-ever Monroe nonprofit organization to achieve Accredited Charity status. According to reports, the certification resulted from weeks of effort made by the nonprofit organization.

We are so thrilled to earn our charity accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. This accreditation provides great assurance to our donors that the Food Bank has been fully reviewed against a robust 20 standards and operates at the highest level of transparency and effectiveness. This achievement is a reflection of the work of the Food Bank’s Board, staff and partners. Jean Toth, Executive Director of the Food Bank