MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contributors of the St. Jude Dream Home gathered for a floor signing. This event allowed them to leave heart felt messages to the future owner.

Oh, its great you know I love walking around looking at the windows and the doors to see how it turns out. The design of the houses is always good they always come up with something new and different each year. It’s just fun, that’s what we do we build houses and we love it and it’s nice to see them come through. It’s a lot of work to come behind it even at this point. Go buy a ticket, go buy a handful of tickets. It’s a great cause, it’s a great house if you win it.” Brian Russell, Russell-Moore Lumber Company

The home is located in Frenchman’s Bend with four bedrooms and three baths. The ticket sale count for the Dream home is currently 6,676, that is 324 away from the 7,000 milestone.

Be sure to purchase tickets before Friday, April 14th to have a chance to win the $2,500 Visa Gift Card, Courtesy of Assurance Financial.