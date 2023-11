STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Have a Merry time at the First Annual Magnolia Makers Market, which takes place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 9 AM to 4 PM. The event will benefit the local food bank and donors are asked to donate one can of food or $1.

The event will take place at the Sterlington Sports Complex, located at 1290 LA 136 in Sterlington, La. The event will give donors the option to take pictures with Santa Claus.