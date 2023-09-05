All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, September 3, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched in reference to a stalking complaint. Upon arrival, the victim advised deputies that a male subject allegedly messaged the victim’s family member and repeatedly visited his residence.

According to the affidavit, the victim advised that the male subject walked up to his front door allegedly holding a pistol in his left hand, knocking on the door. The male subject then allegedly left a pistol and a knife by the front door. He also allegedly left an AR magazine filled with ammunition and a single 9 mm bullet in the victim’s mailbox.

While at the scene, deputies observed the alleged suspect driving slowly in front of the residence. A short time later, the male subject was seen walking in front of the victim’s home.

Deputies then made contact with the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Ricky L. Stewart Jr. According to authorities, Stewart admitted that he arrived at the home and left the items at the residence.

When deputies asked Stewart about the message he was sending to the victim and the victim’s family, he reportedly replied, “Figure it out.” Stewart was arrested and charged with Stalking.

