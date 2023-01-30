All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, agents of the Louisiana Probation and Parole Office observed two females in a physical altercation on the 100 block of Wisteria Drive in West Monroe, La. According to authorities, 32-year-old Chelsea Evans was in the passenger seat of a red Ford Ranger while fighting another female, who was outside of the vehicle.

Authorities also identified the driver of the vehicle as 35-year-old Glen Chisolm. Once agents ordered everyone to exit the car, Chisolm allegedly informed authorities that he possessed a Smith and Wesson .32 caliber pistol in his waistband.

Agents went on to search Chisolm and discovered the firearm. Authorities also searched the vehicle and located a plastic bag that contained methamphetamine.

According to authorities, Chisolm mentioned that the firearm belonged to his grandfather. Chisolm and Evans were arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Chisolm was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. His bond was set at $27,500.

Evans was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.