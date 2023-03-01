MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A federal jury in Monroe returned a guilty verdict late yesterday

afternoon convicting Paul Anthony Lewis, 50, of West Monroe, on numerous drug

trafficking charges, announced United States, Attorney Brandon B. Brown. United States

District Judge David C. Joseph presided over the trial.

According to evidence presented at trial, agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement

Administration and Metro Narcotics Unit of Ouachita Parish began an investigation

into the suspected drug trafficking activities of Lewis. While conducting surveillance of Lewis’

stash house, agents observed large packages that were delivered by the U.S. Postal Service to

that address. A subsequent search of the house revealed large quantities of methamphetamine,

fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base also known as crack cocaine, and promethazine in the house.

Testimony at trial revealed that Lewis used his telephone to negotiate drug trafficking

transactions with unindicted co-conspirators in Texas and in the Western District of

Louisiana.

“This defendant was a trafficker of almost any type of illicit substance he could get his

hands on, with ‘was’ being the operative word here,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B.

Brown. “This jury verdict ensures that the citizens of Ouachita Parish will not have to worry

about Mr. Lewis’ drug dealing for many years. Lastly, it is a priority in this district that there

will be zero tolerance here for the trafficking of fentanyl.”

Lewis faces a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison, three years of supervised

release, and a fine of up to $250,000. His sentencing will be set by the court at a later date.