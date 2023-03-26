WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, March 25, 2023, around 4:30 PM, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 546, where a three-vehicle crash occurred. As a result of this crash, 71-year-old Linda Watson Tillis of Dallas, Texas, was killed.

Through investigation, it was discovered that 51-year-old Jonathan Rogers of Jonesboro was driving a 2015 GMC Sierra while traveling westbound on Interstate 20. During this time, a 2003 Ford F-150 driven by Tillis was stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 20 behind an unoccupied commercial motor vehicle. Due to reasons that are still under investigation, the GMC Sierra crossed the fog line and struck the Ford F-150 from behind, causing it to hit the commercial motor vehicle trailer.

Tillis succumbed to her fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. The other driver, Jonathan Rogers, was properly restrained and only had minor injuries. Rogers was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation at this time.