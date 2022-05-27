OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— On Thursday, May 26, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 617 south of LA Hwy. 838.

Prince Sparks, 77 of Monroe passed away due to his injuries from the crash. According to a release, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Nissan Sentra, driven by Sparks, entered the roadway from a private driveway and failed to yield to a southbound 2013 Ford F-250.

As a result, the Ford collided with the Nissan. Sparks was wearing his seatbelt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the Ford F-250. According to LSP, impairment is not suspected to be a factor, however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.