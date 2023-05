WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 27, 2023, Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square hosted a grand opening event. The event consisted of live music, vendors, and more.

Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square is located at 1700 North 7th Street in West Monroe, La. and the market is open from Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday from 7:30 AM to 4 PM.