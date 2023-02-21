All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe man was placed in jail after allegedly threatening to set a residence on fire during a verbal altercation with family members.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to Brown Street in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies were advised that 43-year-old Dennis Ray Holton allegedly became angry and made threats to kill the entire family by burning the residence down.

NBC 10 learned that Holton allegedly admitted to authorities that he was upset due to a family disagreement and threw a pot of spaghetti on the floor of the home. According to authorities, Holton then advised that he did not make any threats; however, he may have mentioned that he was going to burn the house down.

Holton was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Communicating False Information about a Planned Arson and his bond was set at

$20,000.