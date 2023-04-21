WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– April 22, 2023, is Earth Day, but it is important to keep the Earth clean every day. The city of West Monroe has a recycling center that allows the community to get rid of items that can easily be made into something new.

Denise Calhoun, director of the West Monroe Recycling Center, explained the details. “The City of West Monroe opened the recycling center after Mayor Mitchell was elected. It was part of her campaign to bring this to the area. And we’re really fortunate because the recycling center has not just been embraced by the City of West Monroe residents; we have people from all over the region that bring their items here every week.”

Calhoun also expressed how easy it is to use the recycling center. “The bins are set out by staff, and you take your material and sort it through the bins. They’re all marked so that it’s easy to figure out what goes where, and staff is always here to help if you get confused. Our recycling center takes number one and number two plastics, which means we take water bottles or drink bottles. We also take milk jugs, and then the plastics, like your detergents. Then we’ve got all kinds of metals that we take, and then cardboard.”

The recycling center just received a grant, and Calhoun told NBC 10 what that will be used for. “The grant will allow us to upgrade our bins; we’re going to be able to get a new forklift that is critical to what we do, and then provide some additional storage, so hopefully we’ll be able to open and extend the hours that recycling’s available.”

The recycling center is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.