All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 23, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an Assault complaint. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with two victims.

According to the affidavit, one of the victims mentioned that he drove 20-year-old Ethan Walker Beasley to an unknown location in Monroe, La., and then returned to Eros, La. Beasley allegedly had the victim park the vehicle as he went inside a residence to get gas money.

After the victim waited in the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes, he drove up to the residence and Beasley allegedly approached the vehicle with a black pistol in his hand. According to authorities, they were advised that the suspect allegedly pointed the firearm at the 2 victims in the vehicle and stated, “I will kill you.”

Deputies then made contact with Beasley and he advised authorities that he told the two victims to leave his home. He also mentioned that he possessed a black BB gun; however, he did not point the gun at anyone. Authorities went on to search the area and located a black BB gun and a metallic 9mm pistol.

Beasley was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.