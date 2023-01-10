MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 9 AM to 6 PM, Entergy will host an in-person job fair at the LDCC ATC Auditorium located at 7500 Millhaven Road in Monroe, La. According to reports, the morning portion of the job fair, from 9 AM to Noon, will be reserved for Louisiana Delta Community College students and alumni.

The remainder of the job fair will be open to the public. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé.

Our mission is removing barriers between our students and great jobs. Our industry partners play a critical role to not only offer the jobs but to increase awareness of what is available. Dr. Randy Esters, Louisiana Delta Community College Chancellor

Attendees can register in advance by visiting here.