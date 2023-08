MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On August 22, 2023, from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM and on August 23 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, White Street, between Sherouse Street and South College Avenue, and Darbonne Street, between White Street and Pippin Street, will be closed while Entergy crews conduct work.

Homeowners in the area will be allowed access.