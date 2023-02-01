All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Louisiana State Police were dispatched to LA 15 around 11:54 PM in reference to a vehicle being in a ditch. Authorities were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was asleep at the wheel.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, they made contact with the driver, 45-year-old Richard A. Killian. According to officials, Killian’s balance was unstable and he struggled to exit the car.

After he performed poorly on the sobriety test, Killian allegedly admitted to ingesting Clonazepam pills prior to driving. According to Killian, the pills made him sleepy and caused him to drive off of the roadway.

He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.