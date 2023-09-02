MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Driven Desires Car, Truck, and Bike Show made its return to the Monroe area this weekend. The event was held for its 13th year at the Monroe Civic Center, where spectators were able to view vehicles of different models, colors, and sizes.

Amy Owns, Public Relations Manager for Driven Desires, explained what the event was and what prizes there were. “Driven Desires Car, Truck, and Bike Show benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association. My daughter started this thirteen years ago. She’s really into cars, and with her passion for charity, she combined the two to have one of the biggest car shows in our area. We have nineteen different classes, and then we have a kids choice award and a people’s choice award, so there are lots of trophies to be given out.”

Jackie Wilson, a longtime car enthusiast and Driven Desires participant, shared details about his vehicle and why he decided to enter the show. “This is a 2015 Stingray Corvette. It took me about a year to pretty much finish it. I put all the accessories on it. I’ve pretty much been doing this for a long time. I just like fixing up cars, customizing them, and going to different car shows; it’s basically something to do on the weekends, you know, just as a hobby.”

Another participant, Danny Rial, shared that this was his first experience restoring a car. “I’m more into antique tractors. I restore antique tractors, pretty much all original. Rial also shared details about his vehicle. “It has the 350 engine and 350 transmission three speed redid the interior; it’s all brand new. I love doing it. I love to talk to people about them, and I love to talk to other people about theirs.”

The show is expected to be back in the area next year. Anyone interested in attending or entering a vehicle can visit Driven Desires’ Facebook page for pre-registration and show dates. If you would like to visit their Facebook page, CLICK HERE.