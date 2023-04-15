WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, July 1, 2023, residents are invited to come together in Downtown West Monroe at Alley Park to celebrate our nation’s independence with fireworks, live music, food trucks, and more. The fireworks will be shot from the Endom Bridge over the river at 9 PM.

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

The Josh Love band will be playing from 7 PM until 9 PM before the fireworks, and food trucks will be in Alley Park from 11 AM to 9 PM. Throughout the day, merchants will be open for shopping.

The fireworks will be best viewed from Downtown West Monroe or Downtown Monroe. In preparation for the fireworks, it is recommended that you safely secure pets indoors and notify those who may be sensitive to loud noises, especially combat veterans. Sponsorships are now being accepted for the fireworks show.