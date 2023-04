MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Downtown Monroe is encouraging local business owners to apply for the $5,000 Back Small Business Grant.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

The grant is open to brick-and-mortar independent businesses within a historic main street district. The deadline to apply is April 7, 2023.

To apply, be sure to visit https://bit.ly/3nBr6BT.