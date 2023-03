OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The bi-monthly Dowtown Gallery Crawl returns to the Ouachita Parish area in April. The event will take place the first Thursday of April from 5 PM until 9 PM.

Photo courtesy of Downtown Gallery Crawl

Attend the event to enjoy some art, food, and music. If you would like more information or to stay updated on Downtown Gallery Crawl announcements, CLICK HERE.