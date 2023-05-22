MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 1, 2023, downtown Monroe and West Monroe will have an upcoming Downtown Gallery Crawl with art enthusiasts and fun seekers. The Northeast Realtors of Louisiana will host the Downtown Gallery Crawl event.

The non-profit Downtown Arts Alliance was created to promote the art scene in the 318 and give North Louisiana artists a place to prosper, connect, and grow while continuing to revitalize the downtowns of Monroe and West Monroe. The purpose of the Crawl is to introduce new and established local, regional, and national artists and artisans to the NELA community while also providing interactive art education.

Participating galleries in June include:

Monroe- Anapolé Gallery, Art Alley Marketplace, Ascent Gallery, Flying Tiger Brewery, La Bella Events & Receptions, Neville House, Revival Design & Consign, Sugar Gallery (presented by Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana), The Good Daze, and The Palace Gallery

West Monroe- Albritton Photography, Alley Park, Northeast Louisiana Arts Council Gallery, and Rumors. The Downtown Gallery Crawl is free and open to the public every other month, six times a year, from 5 pm-9 pm on the first Thursday of each month starting in February of each year. The remaining dates for the 2023 season are June 1, August 3, October 5, and December 7. Participating galleries provide a free and fun environment for the community to interact with, observe, learn about, and acquire fine art