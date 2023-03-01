WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Baptist School in West Monroe, LA., held the regional reading fair for Midsouth Association of Independent Schools (MAIS) on March 1, 2023. The fair consisted of first through eighth graders from five schools in the region who chose a book and made a presentation to judges.

The students could pick from a variety of books including fiction, non-fiction, and books about historical events. The kids dressed up as characters from their books and were judged based on their boards and presentations.

The first and second places from today’s fair have the chance to go on to the overall competition in Pearl, Mississippi.