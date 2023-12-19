WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to officials, the Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host four national cattle shows in 2024 and 2025, with a total estimated economic impact of over $1 million for Ouachita Parish.

The National Brahman All-American Junior Show will be held in June of 2024, from the 22nd through the 29th with an estimated economic impact of over $777,833 for Ouachita Parish. According to officials, the next show will be held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center from August 1st through the 3rd of 2024. This event has an estimated economic impact of over $144,940 for Ouachita Parish.

In 2025 the American Angus Association Eastern Regional Junior Show will be held from June 19th through the 22nd with an estimated economic impact of over $307,837. The National Junior Show and Youth Conference for the International Brangus Breeders Association will be held from June 29th through July 5th with an estimated economic impact of over $405,533

We are excited to host these shows and bring competitors and their families from across the south to our community. We can’t wait to show them our brand of southern hospitality. Scott Bruscato, Executive Vice President of Sales

For more information, you can call 318-387-5691 or visit the website at sbruscato@monroe-westmonroe.org.