OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host their 3rd Annual Pumpkin Decorating contest starting October 2, 2023.

Contestants can drop off their pumpkins at 601 Constitution Drive in West Monroe. Pumpkins will be accepted until October 25, 2023, and the winners will be announced on October 27, 2023. Contestants are encouraged to paint, carve, or decorate their pumpkin relating to this year’s theme, the great things about Ouachita Parish.

The contest will have five age divisions:

Ages 0 to 6

Ages 7 to 12

Ages 13 to 17

Ages 18 and older

Business and organizations are also included

The pumpkins will be on display for viewing in the Visitors Center throughout the month of October. For more information contact Allison Masterson at 318-387-5691.