WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2:30 PM, a press conference will be held at 601 Constitution drive in the West Monroe area for 318 Day. At this event, officials will discuss the exciting things happening for 318 Day on March 18, 2023.

An official proclamation honoring 318 Day will be issued jointly by the cities of Monroe and West Monroe. Alana Cooper, President/CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe, as well as officials from the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, will be the Day’s special guest speakers.