MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Krewe de Riviere parade will start on January 27, 2024, at 5 P.M. There will also be additional activities throughout the day including Mardi Gras Madness at noon followed by the Children’s and Pet parade at 2 P.M.

On February 3, 2024, the Krewe of Janus parade will make its way to Monroe at 6 P.M. The Children’s Mardi Gras Parade will start at 10 A.M., followed by the Krewe of Paws Mardi Gras Pet Parade at 1 P.M., and Jester Jog at 2:30 P.M.

Attendees can enter the Mardi Gras Giveaway for a chance to win 2 spots to ride in the Krewe of Janus parade, a 2-night stay in Monroe-West Monroe, throw beads needed for the parade, costumes, and masks. The giveaway will run through January 26, 2024, at noon. The winner will be contacted by phone on January 26, 2024.

For more information, you can call 318-387-5692 or visit the website at www.monroe-westmonroe.org to enter the giveaway.