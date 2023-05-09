WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 12, 2023, the Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host their annual Tourism Awards Luncheon. The event will take place at Bayou Pointe on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The guest speaker will be Lieutenant Governor Billy Nugesser.

Awards will be given out for the following categories:

Association Meeting Planner

Sports Volunteer Service Award

Louisiana State Games Athlete of the Year

Sports Event Organizer of the Year

Team MWM MVP Award

Attraction Partner of the Year Award

Restaurant Partner of the Year Award

Holiday Spirit Award

Tourism Ambassador of the Year Award

For more information, please email amasterson@monroe-westmonroe.org. Tickets are $25 for the public.