WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, May 12, 2023, the Discover Monroe-West Monroe will host their annual Tourism Awards Luncheon. The event will take place at Bayou Pointe on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The guest speaker will be Lieutenant Governor Billy Nugesser.
Awards will be given out for the following categories:
- Association Meeting Planner
- Sports Volunteer Service Award
- Louisiana State Games Athlete of the Year
- Sports Event Organizer of the Year
- Team MWM MVP Award
- Attraction Partner of the Year Award
- Restaurant Partner of the Year Award
- Holiday Spirit Award
- Tourism Ambassador of the Year Award
For more information, please email amasterson@monroe-westmonroe.org. Tickets are $25 for the public.