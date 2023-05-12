MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted their annual Tourism Industry Awards Luncheon at the University of Louisiana at Monroe’s Bayou Pointe on Friday, May 12, 2023. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor was selected as this year’s guest speaker.

The event awarded people and organizations which influenced tourism for the area. According to the press release, Ouachita Parish received an influx of economic impact with a reported $16 million in 2022 which included 175 sporting events, people, conventions, and meetings.

We are excited to celebrate the tourism industry and our accomplishments for 2022. Discover Monroe-West Monroe honors those who through their hard work and dedication have grown the economic impact of tourism to our community. Ouachita Parish is growing and developing more reasons for visitors to come and enjoy Northeast Louisiana Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO , Alana Cooper

The 2023 awards winners are as follows:

The Association Meeting Planner – Elizabeth Mercer, Emma Brownawell, Sadie Robertson Huff and Stephanie Vander Molen with Live Original

Attraction Partner of the Year Award – Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo

Holiday Spirit Award – The Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

Louisiana State Games Athlete of the Year- Jayce Wimbish

Restaurant Partners of the Year – JAC’s Craft Smokehouse

Sports Event Organizer of the Year- Chad Cannon, Clay LeBeff , Gene Crain, and Thomas Soileau with EORD Recreation

Sports Volunteer Service Award- Alex Shambro ,Gabe Tumey , WOHS Cross-Country and Distance Coach , and WOHS Track and Field Head Coach

Team MWM MVP Award – Home 2 Suites

Tourism Ambassador of the Year Award – Peyton Ballew

For more information, contact Discover Monroe-West Monroe at (318)387-5691.