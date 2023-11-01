OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On November 1, 2023, Discover Monroe-West Monroe announced a Christmas guide. This holiday season, Ouachita Parish will have a few events that include Freedom Trees at the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, followed by Santa’s Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, holiday outdoor movies, Christmas at Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, and Candy Cane Lane, a drive-through light park in Calhoun.

Also, Festival Weekend will take place from December 1, 2023, to December 3, 2023. Festival weekend is packed full of holiday cheer with two parades, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade and the Bawcomville Redneck Parade. This unique holiday parade features such throws as toilet paper, packs of noodles, hot dogs, and the occasional turnip. Additional events this weekend include a Downtown Gallery Crawl, a 5K, live entertainment, and fireworks.

For a list of the guide,