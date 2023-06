WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a Felony Theft of an undetermined amount of cash at the 103 Truck Stop in Calhoun. Deputies are attempting to identify two persons of interest in the photo below.

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals in the photo, be sure to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.