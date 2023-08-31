All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint of narcotics being allegedly sold and/or used at a residence on Mornton Street in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the home and attempted to make contact with the homeowner.

According to the affidavit, deputies then observed Trevante Hall allegedly fleeing from the bathroom window in the back of the home. After a short foot pursuit, Hall was taken into custody.

Authorities then made contact with the homeowner, Caleb Nash, and other occupants, Antonie Johnson and Shondarius Gaston, at the front door of the residence. According to deputies, they were granted verbal consent to search the home.

During the search, authorities located the following items:

8.7 pounds of marijuana

102 grams of Xanax pills

70 Ecstasy pills

An AR-15 rifle

A Glock handgun

Deputies noted that the residence was near Burg Jones Elementary School. The suspects were arrested and charged with drug and firearm offenses.